Columbus developer buys research park land sells for $4 million-plus

A rendering of the proposed VC Flats apartment complex in Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering. CONTRIBUTED

Nearly 29 acres of land in the Miami Valley Research Park sold to a Columbus limited liability company for more than $4 million last week, new Montgomery County property records show.

The purchasing entity, Vision Acquisitions LLC, is tied to a Columbus developer of multi-family housing.

The purchase is another step in what city of Kettering officials have said will be the "biggest residential development in the city in a number of decades."

The sale price was $4,050,000, for 28.541 acres.

Developer Vision Development has proposed a 264-unit multifamily community in Kettering’s part of Miami Valley Research Park. The park also has land in Beavercreek.

The seller in the transaction was Miami Valley Research Park LLC. Records dated the transaction as July 1.

The apartment complex, called “VC Flats,” would be built on about 12 acres of a 28-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Research Boulevard and County Line Road near the shared municipal border with Beavercreek. Access would be a tree-lined street off County Line Road with a secondary access off the east-west oriented Research Boulevard.

The complex would include nine three-story buildings with 423 parking spaces plus a two-story clubhouse with a rooftop deck overlooking a pond.

Much of the park is already devoted to offices, labs and business spaces.

