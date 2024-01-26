Columbus homicide suspect charged after reportedly shooting at undercover officers in Fairborn

On Wednesday, Fairborn detectives were talking to Columbus police about a man, later identified as Bryant, living in Fairborn who was wanted in a homicide investigation.

Undercover detectives responded to Bryant’s apartment in the 400 block of West Funderburg Road. They requested an emergency ping through Verizon for Bryant’s phone to confirm he was in the area, according to court records.

Around 3:30 p.m. five undercover detectives in two unmarked vehicles set up surveillance near a parking lot. Multiple marked patrol vehicles with uniformed officers also responded to the general area.

Undercover detectives radioed at 4:48 p.m. Bryant had left his apartment and went to his vehicle before going back inside, according to court documents. He then reportedly returned to his vehicle with an unknown object. As he opened the driver’s door, a surveillance vehicle with three undercover detectives pulled up to block Bryant’s vehicle.

“Before officers could even exit the surveillance vehicle, Breyon produced a handgun and opened fire,” the affidavit read. “It was later determined that Breyon fired two rounds, both of which struck the driver’s side of the surveillance vehicle.”

None of the detectives were hit by the gunfire.

Officers got out of their vehicle as Bryant fled on foot. A police sergeant followed Bryant and fired a six rounds, according to court records. Bryant was not hit.

Bryant dropped his gun and placed his hands in the air to surrender to police. He was then taken into custody.

“Breyon made spontaneous utterances to officers at the scene that he did not know that the occupants of the vehicle that pulled up to him were police officers and that he fired on the vehicle because he has had recent death threats and thought he was being ambushed,” the affidavit read.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and recovered eight spent shell casings and a black Glock, according to court documents.

Fairborn police have not identified the sergeant who fired their gun, citing Marsy’s Law. They described the sergeant as a more than 10-year veteran of the department.