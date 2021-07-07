Columbus man pleads guilty to home invasions of Dayton-area drug dealers

William Anthony-Lee Baylor, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dayton to one count of conspiracy to violate the Hobbs Act, a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel for the Southern District of Ohio stated. The act is named for U.S. Rep. Sam Hobbs, D-Alabama, and enacted in 1946 that prohibits robbery, extortion or threats of physical violence as part of a plan that obstructs, delays or affects commerce, according to DOJ archives.

Baylor and co-defendant Kieran Chandre Furness, 27, of Columbus, and others conspired to commit home invasions of drug dealers in the Dayton area, court documents stated.