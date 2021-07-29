Community blood drive planned Saturday at 2nd Street Market

People can help keep the local blood supply strong through the summer vacation season by donating at the Five Rivers Metroparks 2nd Street Market community blood drive Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 600 Second St.
Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.
Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.
CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help.