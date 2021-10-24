Community Gem: After surviving Katrina, Dayton nurse works to raise displaced boys

“I was thrilled because I knew that Rose had the heart and wherewithal to make it happen and to make it happen well,” Bond said. “Those are special people who have a special heart to do that.”

King’s Way is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, one of the top accolades for such facilities in the nation, which sets forth over 3,000 standards for rehabilitation facilities.

“Our mission and heart is to mold them and make them understand what it is to live in society, to grow up with love and care, and to change that mindset so they can grow up, be productive and even have their own families,” Jones said.

King’s Way typically houses three to four boys in a year. The children stay between nine and 12 months before they return to their families or are adopted. The goal of the organization is ultimately to reunite children with their parents.

“They can grow up to be anything and do anything they want to do, they just need some help. If I can have just a little hand in that, that’s the goal,” Jones said.