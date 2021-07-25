Community Gem: Centerville man lives a nearly waste-free life

“My wife and I live an almost completely waste-free life,” Fanelli said. “We have not emptied our trash can in a year and a half.”

Fanelli is planning to work with Montgomery County Environmental Services and Five Rivers Metro Parks to create a video series that helps educate people on what can and cannot be recycled, how to compost, and hacks on how to make recycling more efficient. He wants to reward participants in the program after they complete each video in the series.

The Centerville resident said that he hopes his approach to environmental sustainability will inspire other creative minded people to take on the fun challenge of living a low-waste life.

“Recycling is confusing,” Fanelli said. “The biggest thing we can accomplish is spread the word and get the knowledge and information out there so that we can steer more people to reduced waste living.”