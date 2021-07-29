ALDI to reopen local remodeled grocery store

KETTERING — ALDI plans to reopen its renovated Kettering store next month.
The store at 1940 E. Dorothy Lane will welcome shoppers back Aug. 11, the grocery chain has announced.
The reopening is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing stores nationwide, according to ALDI.
The remodeled store will provide an improved layout and refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, the company said.
It will also feature open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials, according to ALDI.
ALDI has several locations in the area, including Dayton, Beavercreek, Centerville, Englewood and Miamisburg.
The Kettering store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Tuesday and Thursday, its hours will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow vulnerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to the company.