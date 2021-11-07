Community Gem: Chris Stanley shines as Fisher-Nightingale House leader

The support comes when families are often at in the midst of their most trying hours. In 2020, more than 525 families were helped, according to the organization. The average length of stay was some 11 days, though some have stayed a few months to a year.

That support is extensive. The Dayton VA campus finds itself in a “food desert,” Stanley said, so the organization ships food to that home and provides for transportation when it is needed.

Despite the displacement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, one key fundraiser in August netted $135,000, Stanley said.

Stanley has been executive director of the Fisher organization for 20 years. He even took about a $60,000-a-year pay cut when he left a government contracting job to focus on this job.

But he doesn’t mind one bit.

“This is my passion; it’s not a job,” he said.