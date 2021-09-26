Community Gem: Frank Beafore preaches STEM gospel to students

From that perch, Beafore is uniquely suited to preach the STEM mission. That mission is simple, from his perspective: STEM not only keeps the nation strong, but it can offer a great career.

“I’ve really invested a lot of time trying to assist STEM activities for young people,” Beafore said.

You might say what drives him is the memory of a beach-ball-sized satellite —the Russian satellite Sputnik.

Launched in October 1957, the satellite stiffened American resolve to catch up to the then-Soviet Union in technology and science, Beafore remembered.

“President Kennedy saw this, and he put some technical programs in various high schools,” he recalled. “I was very lucky to take a three-year Navy electronics course, and that really launched me on my career.”

That led to a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and his career today.