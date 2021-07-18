Community Gem: Freda Patterson helps kids and those in need in Riverside

She was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Steve Gaby.

“She’s done a great job of bringing the community together, and just doing great things for the kids and adults of Overlook Homes and all of Riverside,” Gaby said.

Patterson is in the process of creating a nonprofit organization called Project Riverside, as she aims to expand her community improvement efforts.

“I think we’re up to 38 members in it. I’m getting ready to fill out the (nonprofit) paperwork and submit it to the state,” Patterson said. “I just want to help wherever possible.”

In the meantime, she’s helping plan another event — an Aug. 14 back-to-school jubilee with games, food, prizes and school supplies for the kids.

“What she does is above and beyond,” Gaby said. “She just stands out. We need more people like that, that’s for sure.”