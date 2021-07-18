Community Gem: Geri Maples helps military families in need

“Geri has the biggest heart. She not only helps others but takes care of her veteran husband with injuries. She fights for the voices who need someone to speak for them. She is a woman with words of encouragement and a smile on your darkest days,” Schwickerath said.

Maples said she wants to keep raising awareness for military and local families in need, connect military families to their communities and use her voice to make a difference.

Maples said she was shocked and honored to be nominated as a Community Gem, bringing tears when she was told of the honor. She wants to continue to make an impact in the lives of those around her.