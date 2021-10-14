Community Gem: Jerry Ferrell advocates for Purple Heart recipients

“My country’s been good to me, and I fully intend to be good to my country,” said Ferrell, a member of the Dayton V.A. Medical Center’s Veterans Advisory Council and chairperson of the stakeholders committee at the center’s Springfield Community Based Outpatient Clinic. He also has been appointed the representative for the division of the Veterans Integrated Services Network that covers Ohio and other states.

The Fairborn resident, who has a 15-year-old son, Alex, said that he is proudest of helping veterans get the compensation they deserve.

The signs that Ferrell is advocating for help other veterans know that their service to the country is recognized and appreciated, said Dale Richardson, who serves on the Veterans Advisory Council with Ferrell. Richardson, of Madden Hills, nominated Ferrell as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“Jerry is just a stand-up guy,” he said. “He just cares about veterans and their families.”