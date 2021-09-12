Community Gem: Jes McMillan helps people connect through mosaics

“It felt good to be working on something, and working on something together,” said Florkey, of Waynesville.

The Mosaic Institute, based in South Park, was also behind the 9 Doves installation that honors the lives lost in the 2019 shooting in the Oregon District. The organization also is fundraising to create a Paul Laurence Dunbar mosaic to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his birth next year.

McMillan’s first solo show will open on Oct. 1 at Branch & Bone, 905 Wayne Ave., with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m.

As an artist, McMillian can visualize the final product, but it is often hard for others to do so before it is complete. The best part of the job is watching others realize what they have helped to create.

“I get to say: Look at this, look how amazing this is,” she said. “You did it.”