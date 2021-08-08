Community Gem: Jill Kingston of Miamisburg founded center to help substance exposed babies

MIAMISBURG —After fostering her first infant born exposed to addictive substances in 2013, Jill Kingston discovered the need for a better way to care for children and families who are struggling with addiction.
In December 2017, Kingston opened the doors to Brigid’s Path, a center in Kettering that aims improves the health of newborn babies and mothers impacted by addiction.
Kingston, 43, the founder and executive director of Brigid’s Path, was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by Brigid’s Path co-worker and friend, Meghann Naveau.
“I am so inspired by Jill because she is one of those people who is not afraid to dig in and learn new ways to solve problems,” Naveau said. “Jill’s heart for others and her commitment to building something new are an inspiration to so many staff and volunteers at Brigid’s Path.”
Brigid’s Path has helped over 100 families since its opening in 2017. The facility has over 35 registered nurses on staff and welcome volunteers to cuddle and care for the babies while they are in treatment. Kingston says that without the community coming together, their success would not be nearly as great.
“It has been an amazing journey to be part of a community that works together to impact these families we serve,” Kingston said.
Brigid’s Path’s mission is to offer grace for the past, support for the present, and hope for the future. Kingston’s strong Catholic faith inspired the name for the treatment center, with Brigid being inspired by St. Brigid, the patron saint of newborn babies, and Path coming from Psalm 25:4, which states, “Teach me your ways Lord, show me your path.”
“The work that she’s helped to make possible here as changed so many lives in our community for the better,” Naveau said. “She never takes no for an answer and is dedicated to doing the hard work to help others.”