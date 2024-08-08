COMMUNITY GEM: Kettering woman assists human trafficking survivors ‘because I can help someone who asked for help’

She started down that path in 2008 when Theresa Flores, an American survivor of and campaigner against sex trafficking, and the creator of Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution (S.O.A.P.) came and spoke at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering.

“Her story inspired me to get involved with (helping those who have survived) human trafficking,” Westgerdes said. “And not just human trafficking, but labor exploitation, as well.”

Westgerdes also was inspired by the work her aunt, Sister Marita Beumer, has done to help with anti-human trafficking efforts.

Along with Jen Morin-Williamson, of Dayton, who works for the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Westgerdes and others wrote grants for S.O.A.P. that were awarded by RELX, the parent company of LexisNexis, which enabled them to expand their reach-and-support a survivors’ retreat this year.

Westgerdes also wrote a grant for Oasis House, which “offers hope and support to female survivors of sexual exploitation and trauma.”

She said Morin-Williamson inspired her even more to get involved with S.O.A.P. and introduced her to two other like-minded groups: the Oasis House Street Outreach project and Sidewalk Soldiers, which exists “to provide hope, help, and healing to those who have been sex trafficked, and those at-risk for trafficking.”

Morin-Williamson said she nominated Westgerdes to be a Dayton Daily News Community Gem because of “her remarkable dedication” and proactive support to combat human trafficking in the Dayton area via her participation in all three groups.

“Responding to their need for toiletries, Karen mobilized her co-workers in LexisNexis Women Connected (LNWC) to create an Amazon wishlist of essential items, making it easy for people to donate and support these women,” Morin-Williamson said. “Her commitment and actions have significantly impacted her community.”

Westgerdes and other volunteers organized an event at LexisNexis in July to pack the items into bags, which are made to help women on the streets and to combat sexual trafficking.

She said she remains passionately committed to helping with the groups’ efforts “because I have a platform and because I can help someone who has asked for help, whether that’s funding or that’s just something simple like toiletries, and I can motivate my peers to make that donation.”

Westgerdes, who said she was “honored” to be nominated as a Community Gem, sought to shift credit for her efforts to others, saying that most of the work she has accomplished has not been entirely her own.

“When it comes to (getting the) LexisNexis women connected. I did all of that in with a woman named Stephanie Singer and she works at LexisNexis with another woman named Tam Dowd,” she said. “Stephanie Singer is an incredible advocate for women and Renee Chase from Oasis House is another one. Her bravery in meeting women where they are is inspiring.”