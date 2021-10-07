Community Gem: Michelle Littlejohn makes space for students to succeed

“She has a passion for helping the at-risk population of students,” Byrne said. “With everything going on, with COVID the way it is, there’s a lot of kids that have been struggling before that are struggling more now. She’s been a tremendous advocate, and we need more people like that.”

Between community partner organizations, school districts, and recovery centers, it takes a village to ensure a student is exactly where they need to be to succeed, Littlejohn says.

“Being mentors and helping each other, that’s what’s going to help our community,” Littlejohn said. “Education is so important on all levels. Everything we’ve gone through in Montgomery County, the best time to work together is now. That’s what’s going to make us Dayton Strong.”