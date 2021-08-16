Community Gem: Nancy Bernotaitis launched Good Works Farm

Her neighbors and church also have helped her with the farm, she said.

Bernotaitis said she is passionate about the farm because she knows what it’s like for families to worry about their child with special needs. Her son is now 23.

She said she plans to work at the farm until she dies.

“I know the fear of dying and leaving your child in a world that doesn’t understand them,” she said. “And so it’s important to me to help as many other families as I can while we’re helping our own son.”

