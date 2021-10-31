Community Gem: Phillip Neumann just trying to make life more fun for his South Park neighbors

Neumann’s efforts recently have been focused on working with other neighbors to increase and improve amenities at Blommel Park.

They put up volleyball nets, and built a ball corral and filled it with sports equipment.

“He made what was already a pretty good park into an awesome park,” Litten said.

Other neighbors have joined in, adding a badminton net and soccer goals.

Neumann said other neighborhoods in and around Dayton can do the same thing.

“It’s completely replicable. It just takes one person being willing to spearhead that stuff,” he said. “You’ll find people that are of like mind and willing to collaborate.”

Litten said Neumann also goes out of his way to make sure new residents, especially immigrant families, feel welcome. This is what makes South Park not just a neighborhood, but a community.

“That’s all I’m shooting for,” Neumann said. “Just trying to make it more fun.”