Community Gem: Dayton-area woman works to help homeless population

Browning’s giving nature started well before the tornadoes when she started SoLoved in 2013.

SoLoved has four signature initiatives throughout the year including bagged lunches for the homeless, blessing bags with toiletries, a sock drive and a night of giving where donated items are given to a preselected charity.

“Ashley is an amazing community organizer and activist. She’s a leader and motivator in and out of the spotlight. Always pushing everyone to follow their dreams and giving them the resources and platform to do so,” Tasha Washington-Harris said.

“I’m actually just shocked, I didn’t expect that. I feel humbled, honored and just thankful,” Browning said about being nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

Browning enjoys community outreach as it allows her to connect people to resources.

“I enjoy just being able to bring awareness and education to people about the type of resources that are available for them,” Browning said. “Some times it’s a long process for people to get the things that they need.”