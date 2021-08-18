Community Gem: Team promotes good news, raises donations in Dayton

From there they took it into a podcast to highlight the good and interesting stories from the week.

“We look for people that are doing positive things in the community and highlight them,” said Curry, who nominated Manuel as a Community Gem.

While Curry nominated Manuel as a Community Gem, they both highlighted the work of the other and described it as a team effort.

Beyond that, they’ve used the platform to raise money and have donated more than $1500 dollars to local organizations, such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Manuel, who is born and raised in Dayton, coaches football with Chaminade Julienne, said his family also runs a martial arts school that does a lot of community work and he credited the martial arts school for giving him and Curry their foundation of community service.