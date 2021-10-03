Community Gem: Tim Benford advocates on ways to improve the environment

The number of brands that offer electric vehicles continues to grow, he said, and Drive Electric Dayton promotes all they can by driving electric vehicles in parades, getting them included in auto shows and regularly holding ride-and-drive events in which members bring their vehicles and allow others to view or test drive them.

“I just keep spreading the word,” he said.

Benford, who has two grown children with wife Alison, would also like to begin lobbying for things like additional charging stations, as well as making it easier for manufacturers to build and dealers to stock electric vehicles.

Charlie Campbell has been friends with Benford for more than 30 years, dating from when they both lived in Oakwood. Campbell nominated Benford as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem because of his advocacy to improve the environment.

“It’s focusing on the greenness of this whole area,” Campbell said.