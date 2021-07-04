Community Gems: Carmela Daniels helps caretakers serve veterans in their lives

They provide finance assistance, mental health services, access to vaccines, and medical assistance including covering medical expenses and medications.

“The goal is to take care of the needs of the caregivers so that they can take care of the veterans,” Daniels said.

Daniels was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by her longtime friend and sorority sister Marietta Wade.

“Carmela has a big heart. She is so selfless in everything that she does, and she considers everyone else before she even remotely thinks about herself,” Wade said.

“Everything she does to uplift the community in addition to the work she does with our veterans should be commended and recognized. If it’s delivering food baskets to the less fortunate or planning outreach events for the veterans, Dr. Daniels never refuses an opportunity to serve others.”

