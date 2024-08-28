COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton woman ‘always willing to help others’ through literacy center

English Language Learning helps those who aren’t native English speakers learn the language. Adult Basic Education, helps adults become more proficient in English and math. Their GED program helps adults earn their GED high school equivalency. Continuing Education helps adults study beyond high school or GED programs.

She started working at the BLC in 2021 and is a program coordinator, working specifically with those on probation trying to earn their GED. She works with tutors, helping to math tutors to students. She also makes sure that the students have everything that they need to be able to participate in their tutoring sessions. She communicates with the probation department to make sure that the students are able to come to their sessions.

Burnside puts a high value on serving her community. “Servanthood is looking forward at who’s coming after you, and it teaches you a lot about yourself and about other people,” she said.

She started volunteering through AmeriCorps, volunteering in a rural Kentucky food pantry through Christian Appalachian Project for some time after college. While in Kentucky, she realized that serving was her calling.

“I was rich in the fact that I was helping someone,” she said of her time in Kentucky.

She joined the BLC after one of her old high school teachers, who is the organization’s program manager, encouraged her to join. She wanted to come back to the Dayton area to serve the community that she grew up in.

“I truly believe that servanthood is leadership,” Burnside said.

Airicka Dickerson, Burnside’s cousin, said that she is “always willing to help others.” Dickerson nominated Burnside as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“If you’ve met Shirray, I’m sure that she’s been impactful in your life,” said Dickerson, adding that Burnside’s impact can be as little as words of encouragement or as large as organizing community events.

Burnside says that it’s important to serve because it helps break barriers and stereotypes.

“I just believe that when you’re serving, you’re linking arms with those who some may look at as less than you. We’re all in the same boat, we’re all people and we all need help at some point,” she said.

The Brunner Literacy Center had its first graduation since 2019 on July 31. There were eight total graduates present at the ceremony, totaling those who completed the program last year and this year. Burnside has high hopes for the program’s future. Though the success doesn’t necessarily come from the number of graduates.

“To me, the success is making the connection with the students and them coming back and wanting to engage in our program,” she said.

Burnside does other volunteer work, as well. She said she has served at local food banks as well. She encourages those who don’t volunteer to give their time, no matter how much, to the community.

“It changes your life. It really does,” she said of serving.