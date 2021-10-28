Community Gems: Neighborhood association presidents work to improve McCook Field, Old North Dayton

She said without Tepper and Bowling, some neighbors would not have been breathing safe air or would have gone without needed repairs to their homes.

Bowling is on a task force with the EPA for the superfund sites.

The neighborhoods are separated by a train track, and both have a lot of immigrants, older people and people in poverty. In Old North Dayton, Turkish, Sudanese, Guatemalan and Mexican immigrants are common, Tepper said.

Tepper and Bowling said it frequently made sense to work together because of the demographics and proximity of their neighborhoods.

“In the terms of sustainability, if we don’t make progress, then, we definitely aren’t sustainable, but the more progress we can make, the more sustainable the possibilities are,” Tepper said.