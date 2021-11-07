Community Gems: Tim Rieger of Centerville helps raise funds for kids with life-threatening illnesses

Rieger has been on the organization’s board for about 12 years and has raised more than $130,000 to support A Kid Again. The organization gives children a chance to put their illnesses on hold and provides families the opportunity to connect with others who are going through something similar, said Rieger, whose feats are supported by his wife, Andrea, and children Alexa, 12, and Tim, 10.

Rieger was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by his aunt, Kathy Marczynski, also of Centerville. Her nephew dedicates his “heart and soul” and trains eight or nine months to complete his feat, she said. He is committed to helping the children that A Kid Again serves.

“He’s just always been a kid who gives more than he ever expects to receive,” she said.