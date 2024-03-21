Company to lay off 60 employees at Dayton-area location

“All affected employees are being notified directly of the separation date and that their separation from employment will be permanent.,” a letter from Norma Mitchell, vice president, HR Business Partner & People Operations, said.

Explore GE Aerospace grows Dayton area investments for aircraft engine manufacturing

Thirty of the 60 positions being eliminated are operators positions, the notice shows.

Ohio follows federal requirements under the Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires employers to provide written notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ Dislocated Worker Unit (Rapid Response Unit) at least 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and mass layoffs.

In general, a WARN notice is required when a business with 100 or more full-time workers is laying off at least 50 people at a single site of employment.