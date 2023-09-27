Company wants to build more than 100 new homes in Beavercreek near Indian Ripple Road

Oberer Land Developers wants to build a new subdivision with more than 100 homes in Beavercreek on roughly 50 acres fronted by North Alpha Bellbrook Road.

The Miamisburg-based developer is requesting a zoning change to allow for the home development at the intersection of North Alpha Bellbrook Road and Indian Ripple Road.

Council will vote on the rezoning request from agricultural to low-density residential at a Oct. 9 meeting.

Tentatively named Bridle Wood. according to city documents, the development would contain 117 new single-family homes.

Residents who spoke at Monday’s city council meeting raised concerns about the “conservation easement” in Oberer’s initial plans for the neighborhood, and the additional traffic the new high school is going to bring to the area on South Alpha Bellbrook Road.

“Our neighborhood has tons of walkers,” said Denise Hurley, whose property abuts the proposed development. “When the new high school goes in the corner, people are going to cut through that neighborhood to cut through our neighborhood to go out to the other venues.”

Resident Theresa McGeady also expressed concerns to city council about the city’s $250 million infrastructure backlog, adding that the backlog is ongoing while there are four planned or under construction developments within a mile of her Beavercreek home.

“As growth and development are coming into the city, I have concerns about this existing backlog and how the city plans to increase the number of people in these homes, and continues to serve these people while catching up in maintaining and sustaining its existing infrastructure,” she said.

Oberer is in phase one of two, City Planner Randy Burkett told council Monday, and must submit a specific site plan to the city before the development would be greenlit.