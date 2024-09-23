Company with Dayton presence to lay off Cleveland-area employees

The layoff is effective as of December 6, 2024, and it will be permanent, wrote Nicole Warfe, a Libra senior manager of human resources, in a Sept. 19 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family services.

The company will consolidate its printed circuit board assembly manufacturing in its Dallas facility, and intends to have all consolidations completed by the end of 2024, Warfe wrote.

Not all employees at the facility will be impacted by this layoff, she added. The letter does not mention actions at any other company location. The company also has a location in Mexico.

A message seeking comment was sent to Warfe Monday.

In August, leaders of Libra Industries said they have invested $1.8 million in a 5,000-square-foot clean room at the company’s Dayton facility to better serve semiconductor-industry customers — with the expectation that up to 26 employees will be added to the company’s workforce.

As Gem City Engineering, the manufacturer has operated off Leo and Keowee streets in Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood since before World War II. Acquisitions changed the names over the decades but not the presence of manufacturing.

In 2017, Cleveland private equity firm CapitalWorks acquired Gem City. In 2019, Libra Industries was formed through the blending of three entities: Libra Industries, Gem City and a manufacturer in Guaymas, Mexico.

So far in 2024, the average number of workers nationally who were laid off each month was about 1.6 million, according to the Federal Reserve.