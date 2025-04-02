Part of Main Street in downtown Dayton closes for weeks for lighting upgrades

The city of Dayton has approved spending about $990,000 to upgrade the lighting along Main Street, including at the Pvt. George Washington Fair monument, which is part of a plaza on an island located in the middle of the roadway between Monument and First streets.

The city is improving the lighting at the monument and along the roadway, including two obelisks on opposites sides of the street.

“We own key assets or amenities on Main Street,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “We are trying to make sure this is done prior to NATO being here toward the ends of May.”

Downtown Dayton is going to host a NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in late May.

The city has approved about $1.5 million in beautification work ahead of the NATO assembly, including investments in lighting, landscaping, painting and new receptacles.

The lighting improvements will be permanent and will benefit the city for years to come, Dickstein said.