Composting, sustainability exhibit opens at Boonshoft museum, funded by county

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery has launched a new exhibit called “Conserve, Compost, Cultivate,” about sustainability and composting, funded by Montgomery County Environmental Services.
In a release, the agency said that it awarded the museum grant money to fund the exhibit and its installation.
Environmental Services Director Matt Hilliard said, “This exhibit was deliberately planned to address education surrounding sustainability and giving back to our community. One of our missions at Environmental Services, and specifically our Solid Waste District, is to reduce our dependence on the landfill. It is vital to the future of our planet that our next generation embraces composting and proper recycling.”
The exhibit was deliberately placed in front of the Boonshoft’s Eco Eatery by Boonshoft leadership, the release said.
Dayton Society of Natural History President and CEO Tracey Tomme said, “We wanted to really drive the point home to our guests that the choices they make today can impact our future. The education surrounding composting and recycling is important today, tomorrow, and every day.”
The Dayton Society of Natural History is the parent organization of the museum.
