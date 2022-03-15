Connor Group acquires Texas apartment community

The Miami Twp.-based real estate investment company said this is the fourth transaction it has closed in the Austin market over the last six months. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

“We’ve been fortunate to have done extremely well in the Austin market,” Larry Connor, company founder and managing partner, said in a statement. “When you have the right people, the right plans and the right process, the results will follow. We’ve proven this time and time again over our 30-year history.”