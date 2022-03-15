Connor Group acquires Texas apartment community

The Connor Group has acquired the 354-apartment community Edison Riverside in downtown Austin, Texas.
The Miami Twp.-based real estate investment company said this is the fourth transaction it has closed in the Austin market over the last six months. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
“We’ve been fortunate to have done extremely well in the Austin market,” Larry Connor, company founder and managing partner, said in a statement. “When you have the right people, the right plans and the right process, the results will follow. We’ve proven this time and time again over our 30-year history.”
In 2021, the firm said it closed $2.95 billion in acquisitions, dispositions, refinance and supplemental loans across its 16 markets. The Connor Group also said it expanded in Texas, adding the San Antonio market to the company’s portfolio last May.
“We continue to be enthusiastic about the Austin market,” partner and VP Brock Wright said. “We believe this property is in a great location that will continue to get better due to the heavy investment being made into this part of the city. We anticipate this is an ideal community for young professionals, and with our operational expertise, this investment will meet or exceed our return standards.”
The Connor Group, founded in 1992, owns and operates 40 luxury apartment communities in 16 markets across the country.
