Connor Group pushes past $1B sales milestone

On the buy side, Connor Group closed or placed under agreement six sites in 2022 for $442.6 million. That included a recent deal in Minneapolis, whose financial details were not disclosed.

Connor says he welcomes “uncertainty” in the market.

“Right now, the vast majority of investor capital is sitting on the sidelines. We take the exact opposite approach. We run to, in a disciplined manner, the opportunity,” he said.

More than $12.4 million in proceeds from property sales have been distributed to Kids & Community Partners, the company’s non-profit arm, which is dedicated to serving under-resourced children in the markets in which it operates, the business said.