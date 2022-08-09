Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location

Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood.
The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings.
Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December.
Gilligan Company submitted a major modification request to the city planning commission in May 2021 for the vacant lot on Main Street next to Advanced Auto Parts. The commission unanimously voted to recommend the application to city council, which subsequently approved the request.
According to documents submitted to the commission by civil engineer Karen Burkhardt, Gilligan Company had been looking for a site in Englewood for the last few years.
The company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes, and GoCo locations.
“Dunkin’ submitted a thoughtful plan with an attractive building, double drive thru lanes, and landscaping that will fit in well with our Main Street through the city. I think they offer another restaurant option for residents,” Burkhardt said in 2021.
