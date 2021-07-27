Construction begins on new local GE Aviation building for company’s consolidation plans

“In order to be more competitive and better serve our customers, we are consolidating our manufacturing operations into one location,” he said.

GE Unison leases four buildings and owns three in the Beavercreek area. The company plans to eventually sell off its properties and exit leases of the other buildings it will no longer occupy.

Explore GE Aviation seeks to consolidate Beavercreek operations into new plant

The building is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022 and fully operational by the end of 2022.

“This state-of-the-art facility will provide GE Aviation exactly what its team needs to take operations and output to the next level,” said Drew Sanders, co-founder and principal at Pure Development, in a release.

The building will have about 1,300 feet of frontage on the north side Research Boulevard, and about 3,100 feet of frontage on Interstate 675 and the exit ramp. The site is near Walnut Grove Country Club.

GE spokeswoman Jennifer Villarreal said the Beavercreek facilities employ about 400 hourly and salaried employees and the move to the new facility will keep employment at about 400. This is not expected to effect customer commitments or other GE Aviation Dayton-based operations.

The plan is for the new building to maintain new technology development as well as new product introduction. Unison builds gas turbine engine components and electrical and mechanical systems for a variety of industries, including aviation, space. defense, and oil and gas. Employees will continue working in the existing buildings during the construction and transition phases.

This will be the fifth large-scale, build-to-suit advanced manufacturing facility Pure Development has built for GE Aviation. Others include two composites plants in Mississippi; a blisk plant in Hooksett, NH; and GE Aviation’s world-class LEAP engine assembly plant in Lafayette, IN.