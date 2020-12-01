GE Aviation seeks to consolidate Beavercreek operations into new plant

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said he was excited about the potential project.

“It is always wonderful when a company wants to stay in Beavercreek, it shows they’re happy where they’re at,” he said.

Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said he thought the plant would be a perfect fit for the research park.

“I am definitely in support of the zoning change,” Landrum said.

Villarreal said the Beavercreek facilities currently employ about 400 hourly and salaried employees and the move to the new facility will keep employment at about 400. This is not expected to impact customer commitments or other GE Aviation Dayton-based operations.

Villarreal said the plan is for the new building to maintain new technology development as well as new product introduction. Unison builds gas turbine engine components and electrical and mechanical systems for a variety of industries, including aviation, space. defense, and oil and gas. Employees will continue working in the existing buildings during the construction and transition phases.

Unison Industries’ target is to have everyone in the new manufacturing plant by the end of 2022.

GE Unison currently leases four buildings and owns three in the Beavercreek area. The company plans to eventually sell off its properties and exit leases of the others it will no longer occupy.

The majority of the area under consideration for this future manufacturing plant is wooded. There are two fields within the property that are currently tillable land, according to city documents. The proposed area will have about 1,300 feet of frontage on the north side Research Boulevard, and about 3,100 feet of frontage on Interstate 675 and the exit ramp.