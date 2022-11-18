Contract negotiations continue with Trotwood-Madison teachers, staff

Angela Bruno, president of the Trotwood-Madison staff union, said the union has been to the negotiating table 32 times since last spring and plans to go to the table next on Nov. 30. They are working with the Ohio Education Association, one of the largest teachers’ unions in Ohio, and have been in sessions with a mediator and the school board.

The union has not given notice of a possible strike and is continuing to negotiate, Bruno stressed. Under the National Labor Relations Act, all unions are required to give 10 days’ notice before they strike. A strike has not been ruled out but it is not imminent, she said.