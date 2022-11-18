Contract negotiations continue with Trotwood-Madison teachers, staff

Trotwood-Madison teachers and staff – everyone from bus drivers to cafeteria workers – are continuing to negotiate a new contract with the school district after the previous one expired June 30.
Angela Bruno, president of the Trotwood-Madison staff union, said the union has been to the negotiating table 32 times since last spring and plans to go to the table next on Nov. 30. They are working with the Ohio Education Association, one of the largest teachers’ unions in Ohio, and have been in sessions with a mediator and the school board.
The union has not given notice of a possible strike and is continuing to negotiate, Bruno stressed. Under the National Labor Relations Act, all unions are required to give 10 days’ notice before they strike. A strike has not been ruled out but it is not imminent, she said.
“We are coming to the table diligently every time, prepared to discuss items that have been presented,” Bruno said. “And we are eager to have a finished contract that we can ratify and have voted in and work under the conditions of.”
She said the staff is still working under the terms of the previous school and staff contract.
“We are important and our contract is important, for sure,” Bruno said. “And we just want all of those things to be recognized and respected.
Denise Moore, the president of the Trotwood-Madison school board, said the process to get to the contract was confidential, but the board is continuing to work with staff to come up with an agreement.
“We are working to resolve this situation and come up with a new agreement that is in the best interest of all of our students, our district, our citizens and our taxpayers,” Moore said.
Dayton Public Schools ratified a contract with Dayton Education Association, which represents Dayton Public Schools teachers, on Tuesday. The DEA’s previous contract expired June 30 as well and it took months before a new one was approved.
