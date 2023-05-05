Man gets up to life in prison for July 2020 deadly shooting in Harrison Twp.

Holland and Turner were part of a group of people who fired a hail of bullets on Fer Don Road, which was captured on video, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“Acting as a unit, the suspects exited the car, spanned out and began firing their guns on this small neighborhood street. … The shooters jumped back in their vehicle and fled the scene; however, one of their one, Tre Vone Turner, had been struck and they left him,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lynda A. Dodd wrote in a sentencing memorandum asking for the court to impose consecutive sentences.

More than 60 bullet casings were recovered after gunfire destroyed multiple vehicles, hit five residences and led to Turner’s death, according to the prosecutor’s office. No other injuries were reported.