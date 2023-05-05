BreakingNews
Man killed in Harrison Twp. shooting ID’d
Man gets up to life in prison for July 2020 deadly shooting in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

48 minutes ago

A 28-year-old Jefferson Twp. man will spend up to the rest of his life in prison for a deadly July 2020 shooting in Harrison Twp.

Allante Edjuan Holland Sr. was sentenced Friday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick to a range of 40 to 45½ years to life after a jury found him guilty last month of three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault plus firearm specifications in addition to three felony weapons charges.

ExploreRELATED: Federal prisoner indicted in deadly 2020 Harrison Twp. shooting now in custody here

Holland was convicted in the death of 21-year-old Tre Vone Lemond Turner of Dayton.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded early July 17, 2020, to the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Twp. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area.

ExploreRELATED: 21-year-old dies following Harrison Twp. shooting

Deputies found Turner, who was not the intended target, shot in the back of the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died two days later.

Holland and Turner were part of a group of people who fired a hail of bullets on Fer Don Road, which was captured on video, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“Acting as a unit, the suspects exited the car, spanned out and began firing their guns on this small neighborhood street. … The shooters jumped back in their vehicle and fled the scene; however, one of their one, Tre Vone Turner, had been struck and they left him,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lynda A. Dodd wrote in a sentencing memorandum asking for the court to impose consecutive sentences.

More than 60 bullet casings were recovered after gunfire destroyed multiple vehicles, hit five residences and led to Turner’s death, according to the prosecutor’s office. No other injuries were reported.

ExploreRELATED: Man found guilty of murder in July 2020 shooting in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

