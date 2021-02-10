Convicted sexual offender arrested in Idaho waives extradition to Ohio

Shane Allen Burns, 41, of Miamisburg appeared Friday on a fugitive warrant in Jerome County Magistrate Court in Idaho after he was arrested Thursday morning outside Boise by Idaho State Police. He waived his right to an extradition hearing, online court records show.

It is not clear when he will return to Ohio. He is charged in Warren County Common Pleas Court with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, eight counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempting to commit an offense. All of the charges involve children and reportedly happened between June 2015 and April 2019, according to a release on Thursday from U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin.