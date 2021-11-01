Cooler week will bring temperatures below freezing

Cooler days and chilly mornings with temperatures below freezing at times are predicted this week, but little to no rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service meteorologists in Wilmington.
Today will begin with some sunshine, but clouds gradually will increase through the day. The high should reach about 53 degrees, which is near normal for this time of year in the area.
The overnight low will drop to about 36 degrees, but the high Tuesday, Election Day, only is expected to reach about 46 degrees. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, according to the NWS.
The overnight low will drop to 29 degrees, meaning more widespread frost is possible.
On Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are predicted, with the high climbing to 47 degrees. The overnight low will be right at freezing, 32 degrees.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s both days. The overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.
The long-range forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to rebound into the low 50s both weekend days.