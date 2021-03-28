Coronavirus: 1,019 new cases reported Sunday

Currently, 925 people in Ohio are hospitalized with the coronavirus, an 8 percent increase in hospitalizations in the past week in Ohio. 239 people are currently hospitalized in southwest Ohio, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 27 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,714 people have been hospitalized and 7,387 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit, the ODH reported.