Coronavirus: 108,287 cases, 3,826 deaths in Ohio

102,577 cases and 3,548 deaths have been confirmed by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,236 people have been hospitalized. 2,771 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit since the pandemic began. The state estimates that 86,926 people have recovered.

More than 7,600 people in the Miami Valley have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic, and some survivors of the disease have begun gathering at a unique place — the Dayton Community Blood Center in downtown.