Coronavirus: 198,115 cases, 5,206 deaths reported in Ohio

Hospitalizations rose by 89, bringing the total hospitalizations from coronavirus since March to 18,095. Nine intensive care unit admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,714.

Dayton Public Schools and Kettering City Schools are both scheduled to welcome back in-person students on Nov. 9. Both districts started the year online-only. In July Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County recommended schools start virtually because of COVID-19 spread.