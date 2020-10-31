Coronavirus: 215,697 cases, 5,301 deaths in Ohio

Hospitalizations rose by 163, bringing the total to 19,132. Intensive care unit admissions increased by 18, bringing total ICU admissions to 3,859. The current 21-day reported hospitalization average is 132 people.

Local hospitals leaders say they have capacity for COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients alike, but as counts rise, they are urging the public take precautions to limit further spread and protect each other.