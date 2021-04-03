Coronavirus: 3.6 million Ohioans have had at least one vaccine dose

In the past 24 hours, 76,653 Ohioans received at least one dose of the vaccine. Currently, 3,647,477 Ohioans have had at least one dose, totaling 31.20 percent of the population, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
59,823 people completed the vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing total Ohioans with a completed vaccine to 2,135,650 people, or 18.27 percent of the population.
In the past 24 hours, the ODH reported 2,293 cases of coronavirus, bringing the 21-day case average up to 1,701 cases.
The ODH will not report coronavirus data tomorrow in observance of Easter Sunday, their website reported. Data from April 4 will be reported on Monday, April 5.
Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 21 days, coronavirus hospitalizations increased by 15 percent. In the past week, hospitalizations increased by nine percent, the OHA said. 63 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, the ODH reported.
Registration is open for free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Ohioans 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County opened registration beginning Friday for clinics scheduled for next week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
To register, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK ODH (1-833-427-5634); or visit Public Health’s website at www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217. Those 16 and 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian who must be present during the vaccination.
Registration is open for the following clinics:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp.: 875 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older. Registration by phone only.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Convention Center: 2,500 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 100 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17 only
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple: 200 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 50 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17. Registration by phone only.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center: 1,425 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older