Coronavirus: 44 percent of Ohio population has at least one vaccine dose

As of Saturday, 5,151,592 people have had at least one vaccine dose, with 27,457 first doses given in the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported, bringing the Ohio population with at least one dose to 44.07%.
Over 24,000 people completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated Ohio population to 4,514,511 people, or 38.62% of the population.
In the past 24 hours, the ODH reported 871 new cases, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,096,617. The current reported case average sits at 1,076 cases per day.
Current hospitalizations remain under 800, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. As of Saturday, 774 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in 25 patients. In southwest Ohio, 167 people are currently hospitalized. In the past 24 hours, 60 people were hospitalized, the ODH reported.
COVID-19 vaccinations have recently increased in Ohio after weeks of slump.
This follows the “Vax-a-million” lottery announcement, the expansion of eligibility to kids 12 to 15 years old, and the CDC saying the vaccinated generally don’t need to wear masks or social distance, as well as other new mobile outreach efforts.
More than 5 million Ohioans, which is 44% of the population, have at least one dose. This includes more than 77% of adults 65 and older, who are particularly vulnerable to getting severely ill from the virus.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have likewise plummeted. Two weeks ago there were 1,058 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, now there are 774.