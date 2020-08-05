Coronavirus: 6 states in Ohio’s updated travel advisory

Gov. Mike DeWine announced an updated travel advisory Wednesday afternoon for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15 percent or higher.
The updated list includes six states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi and Nevada.
Those who enter Ohio after travel to those states are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory includes both business and leisure travel, and applies to both Ohioans and out-of-state visitors, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
➡ Travel Advisory Update: Based on new positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to the states in yellow. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 5, 2020
If it is necessary to travel to states on the advisory list, people should do the following while self-quarantining:
- Take your temperature twice a day and monitor for a fever. Keep an eye out for other symptoms, including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
- Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities, including work, shopping at grocery stores or pharmacies and public events and spaces.
- If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a different room. If that isn’t possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room as others and stay at least 6 feet away.
- Do not leave home expect for medical care. If you need to see a health care provider for something other than a medical emergency, call ahead and discuss what kind of care is needed.
- If there is a medical emergency, call 911 and tell them that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provided to remove it.
- Do not have visitors at your home.
- Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride shares.