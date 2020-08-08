Coronavirus: 99,969 cases, 3,668 deaths in Ohio

There have been 99,969 cases and 3,668 deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Saturday, August 8. A total of 1,294 new cases were reported today by the Ohio Department of Health.
94,671 cases and 3,396 deaths have been confirmed by the state. A total of 77,429 people are presumed to have recovered.
This week, Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for the coronavirus after a second test Thursday following a positive result during a required screening to meet President Trump in Ohio.
Following the positive test result Thursday morning in Cleveland, DeWine returned to Columbus to be tested again with a traditional test and was set to quarantine with First Lady Fran DeWine for 14 days at his Greene County farm.
The PCR test, which looks for the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19, is known to be extremely sensitive, according to a release from the governor’s office late Thursday night.
The governor, first lady, and all staff tested negative for COVID-19, with the results run two times at the Wexner Medical Center. The DeWines said they plan to have another PCR test Saturday “out of an abundance of caution.”
“I feel good. I think anybody who watches me, whether they agree with me or not, will at least say I have plenty of energy. I literally start the day about 6 o’clock in the morning, I’m working and we kick off about 8 o’clock at night,” DeWine said during a video conference broadcast from his front porch in Cedarville.
DeWine said that next week, he would share more details about sports in schools.