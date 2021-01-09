Coronavirus: Cases pass 770,000, hospitalizations pass 41,000

Explore Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant

New research suggests Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more-contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.

The study was preliminary and did not look at the two other major vaccines being used in the West — Moderna’s and AstraZeneca’s. But it was reassuring, given questions of whether the virus could mutate to defeat the shots on which the world has pinned its hopes.