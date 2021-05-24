Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic status in Ohio

More than a million people have signed up for the drawing, according to the state health department, however, not everyone is excited for the drawings.

Critics have called the campaign a waste of taxpayer money, and a state lawmaker said she’s in the process of drafting a bill that would stop it.

“I wanted to move forward on (the legislation) and see how we could stop the vaccine lottery because it is a waste of taxpayer dollars, and that’s in our purview to see how we can fix that,” Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum said.

DeWine and ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.

Ohio’s vaccination rates are increasing again after a few weeks of a downward trend. However, it’s not clear if the campaign is driving the reversal, or if other factors are in play.