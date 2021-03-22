Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic status in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will update Ohioans on the coronavirus pandemic’s status in the state at 2 p.m. today.
Ohio is expected to reach 1 million reported cases of COVID today after hitting 999,750 total cases on Sunday.
The state is scheduled to open vaccinations to all residents ages 16 and older next Monday, but some providers with open appointments have already started registering younger Ohioans.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County announced that it was opening registration to ages 16 and older this morning after consulting with DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
Public Health has five vaccine clinics scheduled this week.